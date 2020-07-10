Amenities

Introducing 2110 Belmont Circle. BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION. 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home close to I-20. 2 inch blinds throughout, large patio, fans in all rooms.



All residents 18 and older must submit their own application.

Credit score of 550 or greater to be considered.

Any eviction filings, bankruptcies, foreclosures, or landlord debt may lead to the denial of an application or an increased Security Deposit.

Must have good rental history.

Gross income of at least 3.5 times the monthly rent

**PLEASE allow 3 - 5 BUSINESS DAYS to process an application**