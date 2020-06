Amenities

dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Rent a brand new house!

A NEW two-story and garage home! The main floor includes a great room that leads to an open dining room and kitchen. The 2nd floor features an owner's suite with a private bath and walk in closet. Additionally, upstairs are 2 more bedrooms and another full bath! Wont last!