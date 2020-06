Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors ice maker microwave refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

5 bedrms and 3 full bths in a magnificent neighborhood close to major restaurants and shoping centers. Downstairs bedroom can be used as office/library. The over sized master bedroom has its own stairs and a fireplace to cozy up to. The master bath has double vanity, walk in closet and private shower. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances and beautiful hardwood flooring. This one is a must see!! CALL TODAY