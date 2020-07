Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors stainless steel walk in closets microwave

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities

Beautiful 2 bedroom 2.5 bath unit with hardwood flooring throughout the open concept main level with French door overlooking a private patio. The kitchen is elegant with expresso stained cabinetry, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. On the second floor, 2 large bedrooms have their own walk-in closet and private bathroom. The laundry closet completes the upstairs. Great location near hospital, shopping, restaurants, and I-20.