Home
/
Conyers, GA
/
1890 Millstream Hollow
Last updated February 21 2020 at 11:21 PM

1890 Millstream Hollow

1890 Millstream Hollow Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1890 Millstream Hollow Northwest, Conyers, GA 30012

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
ONE HALF MONTH FREE RENT!!!!

All electric 3/2.5 town home located in The Villages at Travers Creek in Conyers. Open concept first floor. Dark wood-like flooring throughout the entire first floor. This home comes with a WASHER AND DRYER!!! The master bedroom has a trey ceiling. The master bath has two sinks and top of the line faucets.

This home is offered exclusively by Brandywine Homes USA. We welcome your pets (some restrictions apply) with a $300 pet fee. Application is made on our website: www.brandywinehomesusa.com
Our homes are rented in the current condition.
Brandywine Homes never advertises on Craigslist. Please beware of rental scams.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,375, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,375

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1890 Millstream Hollow have any available units?
1890 Millstream Hollow doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Conyers, GA.
Is 1890 Millstream Hollow currently offering any rent specials?
1890 Millstream Hollow is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1890 Millstream Hollow pet-friendly?
Yes, 1890 Millstream Hollow is pet friendly.
Does 1890 Millstream Hollow offer parking?
No, 1890 Millstream Hollow does not offer parking.
Does 1890 Millstream Hollow have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1890 Millstream Hollow offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1890 Millstream Hollow have a pool?
No, 1890 Millstream Hollow does not have a pool.
Does 1890 Millstream Hollow have accessible units?
No, 1890 Millstream Hollow does not have accessible units.
Does 1890 Millstream Hollow have units with dishwashers?
No, 1890 Millstream Hollow does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1890 Millstream Hollow have units with air conditioning?
No, 1890 Millstream Hollow does not have units with air conditioning.

