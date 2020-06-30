1890 Millstream Hollow

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

ONE HALF MONTH FREE RENT!!!!



All electric 3/2.5 town home located in The Villages at Travers Creek in Conyers. Open concept first floor. Dark wood-like flooring throughout the entire first floor. This home comes with a WASHER AND DRYER!!! The master bedroom has a trey ceiling. The master bath has two sinks and top of the line faucets.



This home is offered exclusively by Brandywine Homes USA. We welcome your pets (some restrictions apply) with a $300 pet fee. Application is made on our website: www.brandywinehomesusa.com

Our homes are rented in the current condition.

Brandywine Homes never advertises on Craigslist. Please beware of rental scams.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,375, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,375



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.