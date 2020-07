Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage new construction

Brand new 2 Story townhome for Rent. Home features master suite and 2.5 bathroom. 1 car garage and huge entrance foyer. Professional Landscape and Exterior maintenance by HOA. Granite countertops, all new energy efficient appliances including washer and dryer. About 5 minutes drive to Interstate Hwy I-20a and 18 minutes to Snellville in Gwinnett County. Private backyard, and corner lot. Lots of closets and storage spaces. All appliances are electric.