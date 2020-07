Amenities

**AVAILABLE NOW**NEW CONSTRUCTION townhome located in The Villages at Travers Creek in Conyers. Spacious kitchen with lots of cabinet space, stainless steel appliances. Open concept first floor. Dark wood-like flooring throughout the entire first floor. This home is total electric and comes with a WASHER AND DRYER. The master bedroom has a trey ceiling. The master bath has two sinks. Automatic garage. **15 Month Lease only**