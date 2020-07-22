All apartments in Conyers
Last updated December 14 2019 at 2:40 AM

1456 Pine Log Rd NE Apt. B

1456 Pine Log Road Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

1456 Pine Log Road Northeast, Conyers, GA 30012

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
3 bed Conyers Condo near Olde Towne Conyers! - Wonderful 3 bedroom 1.5 bath 2 story Condo in Conyers, Close to shopping and schools.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4450768)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1456 Pine Log Rd NE Apt. B have any available units?
1456 Pine Log Rd NE Apt. B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Conyers, GA.
Is 1456 Pine Log Rd NE Apt. B currently offering any rent specials?
1456 Pine Log Rd NE Apt. B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1456 Pine Log Rd NE Apt. B pet-friendly?
No, 1456 Pine Log Rd NE Apt. B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Conyers.
Does 1456 Pine Log Rd NE Apt. B offer parking?
No, 1456 Pine Log Rd NE Apt. B does not offer parking.
Does 1456 Pine Log Rd NE Apt. B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1456 Pine Log Rd NE Apt. B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1456 Pine Log Rd NE Apt. B have a pool?
No, 1456 Pine Log Rd NE Apt. B does not have a pool.
Does 1456 Pine Log Rd NE Apt. B have accessible units?
No, 1456 Pine Log Rd NE Apt. B does not have accessible units.
Does 1456 Pine Log Rd NE Apt. B have units with dishwashers?
No, 1456 Pine Log Rd NE Apt. B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1456 Pine Log Rd NE Apt. B have units with air conditioning?
No, 1456 Pine Log Rd NE Apt. B does not have units with air conditioning.
