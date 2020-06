Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities

OPEN HOUSE TOMORROW 1/8/19 10AM - 10:30AM 3 BEDROOMS townhouse in Conyers - Hurry IT WON'T LAST LONG!

Feel at home in this great townhome community! You will love the convenience of living here. Come see this home quickly before its gone.



OTHER FEATURES INCLUDE:



- 3 large bedrooms

- 2.5 baths with ensuite to master

- Kitchen with appliances

- Living room



You will LOVE the convenience of being close to highways, shopping, restaurants and excellent schools!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4606146)