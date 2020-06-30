1355 S Hicks Cir

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities

Charming one story home with 3 BR 2 BA located in Conyers! Open family room upon entry. Eat in kitchen accents new stainless steel appliances with gas cook top. Master bedroom offers private bath with stand in shower. Spacious backyard perfect for entertaining guests. Close to local schools and parks. Minutes to shopping and dining. Come view this home today!