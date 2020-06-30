All apartments in Conyers
Last updated March 3 2020 at 1:17 AM

1355 S Hicks Cir

1355 South Hicks Circle Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1355 South Hicks Circle Northwest, Conyers, GA 30012

Amenities

dishwasher
stainless steel
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Charming one story home with 3 BR 2 BA located in Conyers! Open family room upon entry. Eat in kitchen accents new stainless steel appliances with gas cook top. Master bedroom offers private bath with stand in shower. Spacious backyard perfect for entertaining guests. Close to local schools and parks. Minutes to shopping and dining. Come view this home today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1355 S Hicks Cir have any available units?
1355 S Hicks Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Conyers, GA.
What amenities does 1355 S Hicks Cir have?
Some of 1355 S Hicks Cir's amenities include dishwasher, stainless steel, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1355 S Hicks Cir currently offering any rent specials?
1355 S Hicks Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1355 S Hicks Cir pet-friendly?
No, 1355 S Hicks Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Conyers.
Does 1355 S Hicks Cir offer parking?
No, 1355 S Hicks Cir does not offer parking.
Does 1355 S Hicks Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1355 S Hicks Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1355 S Hicks Cir have a pool?
No, 1355 S Hicks Cir does not have a pool.
Does 1355 S Hicks Cir have accessible units?
No, 1355 S Hicks Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 1355 S Hicks Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1355 S Hicks Cir has units with dishwashers.
Does 1355 S Hicks Cir have units with air conditioning?
No, 1355 S Hicks Cir does not have units with air conditioning.

