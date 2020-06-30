1355 S Hicks Cir

1355 South Hicks Circle Northwest, Conyers, GA 30012
Amenities
dishwasher
stainless steel
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Charming one story home with 3 BR 2 BA located in Conyers! Open family room upon entry. Eat in kitchen accents new stainless steel appliances with gas cook top. Master bedroom offers private bath with stand in shower. Spacious backyard perfect for entertaining guests. Close to local schools and parks. Minutes to shopping and dining. Come view this home today!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
