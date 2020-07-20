All apartments in Conyers
1349 Flat Shoals Road Southwest
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1349 Flat Shoals Road Southwest

1349 Flat Shoals Rd SW · No Longer Available
Location

1349 Flat Shoals Rd SW, Conyers, GA 30094

Amenities

clubhouse
Lovely 2 Story 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home On Nice Sized Lot. This Home Has The Feel Of A Lodge Inside. Enjoy Entertaining In Your Very Own Entertainment Room Complete With A Stage! The Huge Family/Dining Combo Has Lovely Vaulted Ceilings And Is Open To The Upper Level With 2 Bedrooms And 1 Bath. Also On The Main Is A Bedroom With Full Bath And Kitchen With Appliances. A Large, Level Backyard Completes The Features Of The Home. You Will Not Want To Miss This One!

Visit Sylvanhs.Com For Qualifying Criteria Or Call 404-522-1952 For More Information. Deposit Is Determined By Credit Score. Schools should be verified with the applicable school districts prior to making a leasing decision. NOTE: Pest Control Included On Lease For Add'l $33/MTH.

County: Rockdale;
Subdivision: Almand Creek;
Sq. Footage: 1870;
Year Built: 1985;
Beds 3/ Baths: 2;

SCHOOLS:
Elementary School: Sims;
Middle School: Edwards;
High School: Rockdale;
Smoking: No

Year Built: 1985
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1349 Flat Shoals Road Southwest have any available units?
1349 Flat Shoals Road Southwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Conyers, GA.
Is 1349 Flat Shoals Road Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
1349 Flat Shoals Road Southwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1349 Flat Shoals Road Southwest pet-friendly?
No, 1349 Flat Shoals Road Southwest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Conyers.
Does 1349 Flat Shoals Road Southwest offer parking?
No, 1349 Flat Shoals Road Southwest does not offer parking.
Does 1349 Flat Shoals Road Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1349 Flat Shoals Road Southwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1349 Flat Shoals Road Southwest have a pool?
No, 1349 Flat Shoals Road Southwest does not have a pool.
Does 1349 Flat Shoals Road Southwest have accessible units?
No, 1349 Flat Shoals Road Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 1349 Flat Shoals Road Southwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 1349 Flat Shoals Road Southwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1349 Flat Shoals Road Southwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 1349 Flat Shoals Road Southwest does not have units with air conditioning.
