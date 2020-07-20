1349 Flat Shoals Road Southwest

Amenities

Lovely 2 Story 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home On Nice Sized Lot. This Home Has The Feel Of A Lodge Inside. Enjoy Entertaining In Your Very Own Entertainment Room Complete With A Stage! The Huge Family/Dining Combo Has Lovely Vaulted Ceilings And Is Open To The Upper Level With 2 Bedrooms And 1 Bath. Also On The Main Is A Bedroom With Full Bath And Kitchen With Appliances. A Large, Level Backyard Completes The Features Of The Home. You Will Not Want To Miss This One!



Visit Sylvanhs.Com For Qualifying Criteria Or Call 404-522-1952 For More Information. Deposit Is Determined By Credit Score. Schools should be verified with the applicable school districts prior to making a leasing decision. NOTE: Pest Control Included On Lease For Add'l $33/MTH.



County: Rockdale;

Subdivision: Almand Creek;

Sq. Footage: 1870;

Beds 3/ Baths: 2;



SCHOOLS:

Elementary School: Sims;

Middle School: Edwards;

High School: Rockdale;

Smoking: No



Year Built: 1985

