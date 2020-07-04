All apartments in Conyers
129 Odyssey Turn Northwest
Last updated January 1 2020 at 8:09 AM

129 Odyssey Turn Northwest

129 Odyssey Turn · No Longer Available
Location

129 Odyssey Turn, Conyers, GA 30012

Amenities

pet friendly
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Nice 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom townhouse. Very large sq. footage. Upstairs bedroom includes a huge space for office or if roommate situation . . . your very own living area. It's that big! Very nicely finished kitchen with refrigerator and stove included. LOCATION - sits near Rockdale Plaza Shopping Center and exotic restaurants like Cozumel Mexican Restaurant and Thai Palace and Sushi Bar. Lots going on in Conyers!! Check it out!

Disclosure:

All information is believed to be accurate, but changes to the exterior, interior, landscaping, or appliances may have occurred since the photographs were taken, and prices and dates may change without notice. Sapir Realty does not lease homes through Craigslist or other classified advertising.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 129 Odyssey Turn Northwest have any available units?
129 Odyssey Turn Northwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Conyers, GA.
Is 129 Odyssey Turn Northwest currently offering any rent specials?
129 Odyssey Turn Northwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 129 Odyssey Turn Northwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 129 Odyssey Turn Northwest is pet friendly.
Does 129 Odyssey Turn Northwest offer parking?
No, 129 Odyssey Turn Northwest does not offer parking.
Does 129 Odyssey Turn Northwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 129 Odyssey Turn Northwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 129 Odyssey Turn Northwest have a pool?
No, 129 Odyssey Turn Northwest does not have a pool.
Does 129 Odyssey Turn Northwest have accessible units?
No, 129 Odyssey Turn Northwest does not have accessible units.
Does 129 Odyssey Turn Northwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 129 Odyssey Turn Northwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 129 Odyssey Turn Northwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 129 Odyssey Turn Northwest does not have units with air conditioning.

