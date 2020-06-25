1241 Tree Leaf Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

*Unbelievable VALUE in this 2 story, 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home in the Travers Creek Subdivision. *Two story foyer with hardwood and carpet floor. *Formal living and dining room featured with large kitchen, stainless steel appliances, tile floor and breakfast area. *Sunken family room with fireplace *Huge master suite with sitting area, Vaulted ceiling, spacious walk-in closet, large bath with jetted garden tub, seperate shower, and double vanity sink. *Other bedrooms have trey ceilings. *Outside area has patio for grilling and entertainment. *Come and check out this home today!! *RENT TO OWN. HOUSE CURRENTLY ON MARKET FOR SALE, LISTED IN BOTH MLS SERVICES WITH A SALES PRICE OF $229,999