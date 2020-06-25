All apartments in Conyers
Find more places like 1241 Tree Leaf Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Conyers, GA
/
1241 Tree Leaf Ln
Last updated September 25 2019 at 3:25 PM

1241 Tree Leaf Ln

1241 Tree Leaf Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Conyers
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1241 Tree Leaf Lane, Conyers, GA 30012

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
*Unbelievable VALUE in this 2 story, 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home in the Travers Creek Subdivision. *Two story foyer with hardwood and carpet floor. *Formal living and dining room featured with large kitchen, stainless steel appliances, tile floor and breakfast area. *Sunken family room with fireplace *Huge master suite with sitting area, Vaulted ceiling, spacious walk-in closet, large bath with jetted garden tub, seperate shower, and double vanity sink. *Other bedrooms have trey ceilings. *Outside area has patio for grilling and entertainment. *Come and check out this home today!! *RENT TO OWN. HOUSE CURRENTLY ON MARKET FOR SALE, LISTED IN BOTH MLS SERVICES WITH A SALES PRICE OF $229,999

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1241 Tree Leaf Ln have any available units?
1241 Tree Leaf Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Conyers, GA.
What amenities does 1241 Tree Leaf Ln have?
Some of 1241 Tree Leaf Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1241 Tree Leaf Ln currently offering any rent specials?
1241 Tree Leaf Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1241 Tree Leaf Ln pet-friendly?
No, 1241 Tree Leaf Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Conyers.
Does 1241 Tree Leaf Ln offer parking?
Yes, 1241 Tree Leaf Ln offers parking.
Does 1241 Tree Leaf Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1241 Tree Leaf Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1241 Tree Leaf Ln have a pool?
No, 1241 Tree Leaf Ln does not have a pool.
Does 1241 Tree Leaf Ln have accessible units?
No, 1241 Tree Leaf Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 1241 Tree Leaf Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 1241 Tree Leaf Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1241 Tree Leaf Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 1241 Tree Leaf Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Keswick Village
2811 Keswick Village Ct
Conyers, GA 30013
The Oxford
50 Greenleaf Rd
Conyers, GA 30013
Village at Almand Creek Apartments
1825 Parker Rd SE
Conyers, GA 30094
Peaks Landing
1200 Peaks Landing SE
Conyers, GA 30013
Brandon Glen
1500 Brandon Glen Way NE
Conyers, GA 30012
MAINSTREET AT CONYERS Apartments
1501 Renaissance Dr
Conyers, GA 30012
Terraces at Fieldstone
50 Loch Haven Dr SE
Conyers, GA 30013

Similar Pages

Conyers 1 BedroomsConyers 2 Bedrooms
Conyers Apartments with BalconyConyers Dog Friendly Apartments
Conyers Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAEast Point, GASuwanee, GAChamblee, GANorth Decatur, GAAcworth, GANorth Druid Hills, GA
College Park, GAVinings, GAMilton, GALithia Springs, GADoraville, GAFayetteville, GARiverdale, GAAustell, GAFairburn, GAJonesboro, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College