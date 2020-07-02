1219 Lakeview Drive NW

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony parking recently renovated fireplace range

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Don't miss this beautifully renovated 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Apartment in Conyers. This affordable home Conveniently located within walking distant of Downtown Conyers and minutes Conyers retail district. The unit features wood-look flooring and large closets. The Kitchen features an abundance of cabinet space, an eat-in area, oversize refrigerator and washer & dryer hook-ups. Exterior amenities include a back deck, large outdoor common area with picnic table and off street parking. Apply today before this one's gone.