1219 Lakeview Drive NW
Last updated April 16 2020 at 5:07 AM

1219 Lakeview Drive NW

1219 Lakeview Drive Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1219 Lakeview Drive Northwest, Conyers, GA 30012

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Don't miss this beautifully renovated 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Apartment in Conyers. This affordable home Conveniently located within walking distant of Downtown Conyers and minutes Conyers retail district. The unit features wood-look flooring and large closets. The Kitchen features an abundance of cabinet space, an eat-in area, oversize refrigerator and washer & dryer hook-ups. Exterior amenities include a back deck, large outdoor common area with picnic table and off street parking. Apply today before this one's gone.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1219 Lakeview Drive NW have any available units?
1219 Lakeview Drive NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Conyers, GA.
What amenities does 1219 Lakeview Drive NW have?
Some of 1219 Lakeview Drive NW's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1219 Lakeview Drive NW currently offering any rent specials?
1219 Lakeview Drive NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1219 Lakeview Drive NW pet-friendly?
No, 1219 Lakeview Drive NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Conyers.
Does 1219 Lakeview Drive NW offer parking?
Yes, 1219 Lakeview Drive NW offers parking.
Does 1219 Lakeview Drive NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1219 Lakeview Drive NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1219 Lakeview Drive NW have a pool?
No, 1219 Lakeview Drive NW does not have a pool.
Does 1219 Lakeview Drive NW have accessible units?
No, 1219 Lakeview Drive NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1219 Lakeview Drive NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 1219 Lakeview Drive NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1219 Lakeview Drive NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 1219 Lakeview Drive NW does not have units with air conditioning.

