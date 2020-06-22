1219 Lakeview Drive Northwest

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony recently renovated refrigerator

Unit Amenities patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities

Don't miss this must see newly renovated 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath second floor Apartment in Conyers. Conveniently located within walking distance of Downtown Conyers and minutes Conyers retail district. The unit features fresh paint, new wood look flooring and large closets. The Kitchen features an abundance of cabinet space, an eat-in area, a oversize refrigerator and washer & dryer hook-ups. Exterior amenities include a deck, large outdoor common area with picnic table and off street parking. Apply today before this ones gone.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.