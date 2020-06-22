All apartments in Conyers
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1219 Lakeview Drive Northwest

1219 NW Lakeview Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1219 NW Lakeview Dr, Conyers, GA 30012

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
recently renovated
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Don't miss this must see newly renovated 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath second floor Apartment in Conyers. Conveniently located within walking distance of Downtown Conyers and minutes Conyers retail district. The unit features fresh paint, new wood look flooring and large closets. The Kitchen features an abundance of cabinet space, an eat-in area, a oversize refrigerator and washer & dryer hook-ups. Exterior amenities include a deck, large outdoor common area with picnic table and off street parking. Apply today before this ones gone.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1219 Lakeview Drive Northwest have any available units?
1219 Lakeview Drive Northwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Conyers, GA.
What amenities does 1219 Lakeview Drive Northwest have?
Some of 1219 Lakeview Drive Northwest's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1219 Lakeview Drive Northwest currently offering any rent specials?
1219 Lakeview Drive Northwest isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1219 Lakeview Drive Northwest pet-friendly?
No, 1219 Lakeview Drive Northwest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Conyers.
Does 1219 Lakeview Drive Northwest offer parking?
No, 1219 Lakeview Drive Northwest does not offer parking.
Does 1219 Lakeview Drive Northwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1219 Lakeview Drive Northwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1219 Lakeview Drive Northwest have a pool?
No, 1219 Lakeview Drive Northwest does not have a pool.
Does 1219 Lakeview Drive Northwest have accessible units?
No, 1219 Lakeview Drive Northwest does not have accessible units.
Does 1219 Lakeview Drive Northwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 1219 Lakeview Drive Northwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1219 Lakeview Drive Northwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 1219 Lakeview Drive Northwest does not have units with air conditioning.
