Conyers, GA
1216 Cedar Creek Court
Last updated April 3 2019 at 10:02 PM

1216 Cedar Creek Court

1216 NW Cedar · No Longer Available
Location

1216 NW Cedar, Conyers, GA 30012

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/ef207ff09d ----
This townhome which is located in Forest Villa Subdivision, near downtown Conyers close to shopping and I-20. Offers has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,264 sqft. Gas and Electric.

Double Security Deposit Required

Qualifications

No evictions or eviction filings within the last 3 yrs
Must make 3 times the rent
No convictions of violent or drug related offenses
Must have verifiable income and rent history
Minimum Credit Score of 550

To view or apply visit ahcrentals.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1216 Cedar Creek Court have any available units?
1216 Cedar Creek Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Conyers, GA.
Is 1216 Cedar Creek Court currently offering any rent specials?
1216 Cedar Creek Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1216 Cedar Creek Court pet-friendly?
No, 1216 Cedar Creek Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Conyers.
Does 1216 Cedar Creek Court offer parking?
No, 1216 Cedar Creek Court does not offer parking.
Does 1216 Cedar Creek Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1216 Cedar Creek Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1216 Cedar Creek Court have a pool?
No, 1216 Cedar Creek Court does not have a pool.
Does 1216 Cedar Creek Court have accessible units?
No, 1216 Cedar Creek Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1216 Cedar Creek Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 1216 Cedar Creek Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1216 Cedar Creek Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 1216 Cedar Creek Court does not have units with air conditioning.

