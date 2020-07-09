1195 Lakeview Drive Northwest

Amenities

Ready for Immediate Occupancy!!! Don't miss this beautifully renovated 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath with Carport in Conyers. This affordable home conveniently located minutes from Downtown Conyers retail district. Interior features new wood-look flooring and large closets. The Kitchen features an abundance of cabinet space, an eat-in area, refrigerator and washer & dryer hook-ups. Exterior amenities include a back/side yard and one car Carport. Apply today before this one's gone!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.