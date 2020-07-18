All apartments in Columbus
931 LAWYERS LANE
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:48 AM

931 LAWYERS LANE

931 Lawyers Lane · (706) 322-6553
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

931 Lawyers Lane, Columbus, GA 31906

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 931 LAWYERS LANE · Avail. now

$700

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
931 Lawyers Lane, Columbus, GA 31906 - 3BR/2BA home off of Wynnton Road. Lovely, refinished hardwood floors, freshly painted interior, large living room area, separate dining room, laundry room. Has central gas heat and central air, ceiling fans, laundry room, fenced back yard, enclosed front porch. Comes with refrigerator and stove. Come take a look!!

HAPP: No

Directions: From our office, turn left onto Warm Springs Road then right onto Hilton Avenue. When Hilton ends, slight left then right onto Wynnton Road. Turn left onto Lawyers Lane. House is on the right.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE1973724)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 931 LAWYERS LANE have any available units?
931 LAWYERS LANE has a unit available for $700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Columbus, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 931 LAWYERS LANE have?
Some of 931 LAWYERS LANE's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 931 LAWYERS LANE currently offering any rent specials?
931 LAWYERS LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 931 LAWYERS LANE pet-friendly?
No, 931 LAWYERS LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 931 LAWYERS LANE offer parking?
No, 931 LAWYERS LANE does not offer parking.
Does 931 LAWYERS LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 931 LAWYERS LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 931 LAWYERS LANE have a pool?
No, 931 LAWYERS LANE does not have a pool.
Does 931 LAWYERS LANE have accessible units?
No, 931 LAWYERS LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 931 LAWYERS LANE have units with dishwashers?
No, 931 LAWYERS LANE does not have units with dishwashers.
