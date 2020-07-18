Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry

931 Lawyers Lane, Columbus, GA 31906 - 3BR/2BA home off of Wynnton Road. Lovely, refinished hardwood floors, freshly painted interior, large living room area, separate dining room, laundry room. Has central gas heat and central air, ceiling fans, laundry room, fenced back yard, enclosed front porch. Comes with refrigerator and stove. Come take a look!!



HAPP: No



Directions: From our office, turn left onto Warm Springs Road then right onto Hilton Avenue. When Hilton ends, slight left then right onto Wynnton Road. Turn left onto Lawyers Lane. House is on the right.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE1973724)