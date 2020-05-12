All apartments in Columbus
9001 SCOTTSDALE COURT
9001 SCOTTSDALE COURT

9001 Scottsdale Ct · (706) 604-8484
Location

9001 Scottsdale Ct, Columbus, GA 31909

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$1,750

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 2750 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 2 story home with Master and 3 bedrooms upstairs and mother-n-law suite downstairs. Over 2700SF. Very spacious, open kitchen with formal dining. Bonus Room used as an office or formal living on main floor. Large family room with fireplace. Master suite features trey ceiling, small sitting area, separate tub/shower, double vanities, large walk in closet. Located at the end of a cul-de-sac. Big, fenced in backyard. DO NOT CALL. ONLY EMAILS WILL BE RESPONDED TO IN ORDER OF RECEIPT.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9001 SCOTTSDALE COURT have any available units?
9001 SCOTTSDALE COURT has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Columbus, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 9001 SCOTTSDALE COURT have?
Some of 9001 SCOTTSDALE COURT's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9001 SCOTTSDALE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
9001 SCOTTSDALE COURT isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9001 SCOTTSDALE COURT pet-friendly?
No, 9001 SCOTTSDALE COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 9001 SCOTTSDALE COURT offer parking?
Yes, 9001 SCOTTSDALE COURT does offer parking.
Does 9001 SCOTTSDALE COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9001 SCOTTSDALE COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9001 SCOTTSDALE COURT have a pool?
No, 9001 SCOTTSDALE COURT does not have a pool.
Does 9001 SCOTTSDALE COURT have accessible units?
No, 9001 SCOTTSDALE COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 9001 SCOTTSDALE COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9001 SCOTTSDALE COURT has units with dishwashers.
