9001 SCOTTSDALE COURT

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful 2 story home with Master and 3 bedrooms upstairs and mother-n-law suite downstairs. Over 2700SF. Very spacious, open kitchen with formal dining. Bonus Room used as an office or formal living on main floor. Large family room with fireplace. Master suite features trey ceiling, small sitting area, separate tub/shower, double vanities, large walk in closet. Located at the end of a cul-de-sac. Big, fenced in backyard. DO NOT CALL. ONLY EMAILS WILL BE RESPONDED TO IN ORDER OF RECEIPT.