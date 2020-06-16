Amenities

garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities parking garage

4318 Saddle Ridge Drive Available 07/12/20 Farmington Home Available Mid July for Rent with 4 Bedrooms/ 2.5 Baths - Two story home with over 3,000 sq ft of living space and a double garage, master bedroom on main level, 3 large bedrooms upstairs, lots of large closets, large separate living and dining rooms, extra large family room with fireplace, kitchen with lots of cabinets and counter space and all appliances, nice breakfast area, half bath off garage entrance, storage room in garage, excellent home for large family, beautiful corner lot with Pecan trees, rent $2000, security deposit $2000. Available Mid July for Rent!



Call John Raymer

706-888-0693



(RLNE4963819)