4318 Saddle Ridge Drive

COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4318 Saddle Ridge Drive, Columbus, GA 31907

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4318 Saddle Ridge Drive · Avail. Jul 12

$2,000

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 3000 sqft

Amenities

garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
garage
4318 Saddle Ridge Drive Available 07/12/20 Farmington Home Available Mid July for Rent with 4 Bedrooms/ 2.5 Baths - Two story home with over 3,000 sq ft of living space and a double garage, master bedroom on main level, 3 large bedrooms upstairs, lots of large closets, large separate living and dining rooms, extra large family room with fireplace, kitchen with lots of cabinets and counter space and all appliances, nice breakfast area, half bath off garage entrance, storage room in garage, excellent home for large family, beautiful corner lot with Pecan trees, rent $2000, security deposit $2000. Available Mid July for Rent!

Call John Raymer
706-888-0693

(RLNE4963819)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4318 Saddle Ridge Drive have any available units?
4318 Saddle Ridge Drive has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Columbus, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 4318 Saddle Ridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4318 Saddle Ridge Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4318 Saddle Ridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4318 Saddle Ridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 4318 Saddle Ridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4318 Saddle Ridge Drive does offer parking.
Does 4318 Saddle Ridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4318 Saddle Ridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4318 Saddle Ridge Drive have a pool?
No, 4318 Saddle Ridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4318 Saddle Ridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 4318 Saddle Ridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4318 Saddle Ridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4318 Saddle Ridge Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4318 Saddle Ridge Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4318 Saddle Ridge Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
