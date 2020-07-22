All apartments in Columbus
2928 Birchfield Drive

2928 Birchfield Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2928 Birchfield Drive, Columbus, GA 31906

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
2928 Birchfield Drive Available 08/11/20 Cute 3 bedroom 2 bath in Midtown!! - Renovated home with an open floor plan. Living area with fire place that flows into a sun room. Granite counter tops in the kitchen. Nestled in Midtown. Pet friendly, breed restrictions. Carport. Fenced in Yard. Gas and Electric.

Yard and pool maintenance is included with rent.

Owner occupied must have an approved application to view the home.

Acceptable criteria is at lease a 600 on a credit report with 3 times the rent a month in income. Great rental history.

Apply online at ten20property.com.

(RLNE5936256)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2928 Birchfield Drive have any available units?
2928 Birchfield Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, GA.
How much is rent in Columbus, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 2928 Birchfield Drive have?
Some of 2928 Birchfield Drive's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2928 Birchfield Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2928 Birchfield Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2928 Birchfield Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2928 Birchfield Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2928 Birchfield Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2928 Birchfield Drive offers parking.
Does 2928 Birchfield Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2928 Birchfield Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2928 Birchfield Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2928 Birchfield Drive has a pool.
Does 2928 Birchfield Drive have accessible units?
No, 2928 Birchfield Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2928 Birchfield Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2928 Birchfield Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
