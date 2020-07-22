Amenities

2928 Birchfield Drive Available 08/11/20 Cute 3 bedroom 2 bath in Midtown!! - Renovated home with an open floor plan. Living area with fire place that flows into a sun room. Granite counter tops in the kitchen. Nestled in Midtown. Pet friendly, breed restrictions. Carport. Fenced in Yard. Gas and Electric.



Yard and pool maintenance is included with rent.



Owner occupied must have an approved application to view the home.



Acceptable criteria is at lease a 600 on a credit report with 3 times the rent a month in income. Great rental history.



Apply online at ten20property.com.



