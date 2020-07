Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors Property Amenities pet friendly carport parking

Cute 3/1.5 Close to Everything -

DescriptionPrecious all brick 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home close to everything! Hardwood floors throughout. Third bedroom is a “”walk through” bedroom that might function better as an office or nursery. Decorative fireplace in the living room. Large backyard with two car carport.



This is a self viewing property. Follow the link below to receive a one time code that is good for 24 hours.



Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.

https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1920908?source=marketing



***Please note, this home is managed by RE/MAX Champions and Donna Foster. Do not give money to anyone other than our office. We will never ask you to send money through an app or gift card.*****



No Cats Allowed



