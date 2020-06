Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

2326 Patsy Lane Available 06/26/20 Welcome To Oakland Park! - This home is a charming three bedroom, one bathroom home offering 1,000 square feet. This home features a living room and kitchen with an electric stove and refrigerator. It is completely fenced with large backyard and near Ridgon Park! Additionally, it is only minutes from Fort Benning. One medium cat or dog is welcome with a $250 non-refundable pet fee.



(RLNE2807103)