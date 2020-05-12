All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 1913 WILDWOOD AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, GA
/
1913 WILDWOOD AVENUE
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

1913 WILDWOOD AVENUE

1913 Wildwood Avenue · (706) 322-6553
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

1913 Wildwood Avenue, Columbus, GA 31906

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1913 WILDWOOD AVENUE · Avail. now

$960

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1284 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
air conditioning
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
1913 Wildwood Avenue, Columbus, GA 31906 - PRICE REDUCTION!!
3BR/1BA home in the Lake Bottom area. Large living room area, separate dining room. TOTAL ELECTRIC!! Central heat and central air, ceiling fans, carpet and hard wood floors, washer/dryer connections, fenced in back yard. Comes with refrigerator, electric stove and dishwasher. No pets allowed.

HAPP: No

Directions: From our office, turn right onto Warm Springs Road. At light, turn left onto Slade Drive, then right onto Cherokee Avenue. Turn left onto Garrard Street then slight right onto Wildwood Avenue. House is on the right.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2703820)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1913 WILDWOOD AVENUE have any available units?
1913 WILDWOOD AVENUE has a unit available for $960 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Columbus, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 1913 WILDWOOD AVENUE have?
Some of 1913 WILDWOOD AVENUE's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1913 WILDWOOD AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
1913 WILDWOOD AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1913 WILDWOOD AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 1913 WILDWOOD AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 1913 WILDWOOD AVENUE offer parking?
No, 1913 WILDWOOD AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 1913 WILDWOOD AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1913 WILDWOOD AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1913 WILDWOOD AVENUE have a pool?
No, 1913 WILDWOOD AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 1913 WILDWOOD AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 1913 WILDWOOD AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 1913 WILDWOOD AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1913 WILDWOOD AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1913 WILDWOOD AVENUE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Whisperwood Apartments
6029 Flat Rock Rd
Columbus, GA 31907
Azalea Ridge
1400 Boxwood Blvd
Columbus, GA 31906
The Lakes Apartments
4343 Warm Springs Rd
Columbus, GA 31909
Lory of Columbus
8160 Veterans Parkway
Columbus, GA 31909
Sugar Mill
6900 Schomburg Rd
Columbus, GA 31909
Walden Pond Apartments
7840 Moon Rd
Columbus, GA 31909
Lakeside Village
6600 Kitten Lake Dr
Columbus, GA 31820
Enclave at Highland Ridge
8500 Franciscan Woods Dr
Columbus, GA 31909

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with PoolColumbus Dog Friendly Apartments
Columbus Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Auburn, ALPeachtree City, GA
LaGrange, GAPhenix City, AL
Opelika, ALGriffin, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus State UniversityColumbus Technical College
Auburn UniversityChattahoochee Valley Community College
LaGrange College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity