1913 Wildwood Avenue, Columbus, GA 31906 - PRICE REDUCTION!!

3BR/1BA home in the Lake Bottom area. Large living room area, separate dining room. TOTAL ELECTRIC!! Central heat and central air, ceiling fans, carpet and hard wood floors, washer/dryer connections, fenced in back yard. Comes with refrigerator, electric stove and dishwasher. No pets allowed.



Directions: From our office, turn right onto Warm Springs Road. At light, turn left onto Slade Drive, then right onto Cherokee Avenue. Turn left onto Garrard Street then slight right onto Wildwood Avenue. House is on the right.



No Pets Allowed



