1206 Winston Road

ON HOLD***Two Bedroom / One Bathroom Home for Rent in Columbus, GA*** - ON HOLD - Two Bedroom / One Bathroom Home for Rent in Columbus, GA. Living Room, Dining Room, Kitchen, Washer/Dryer Connection, Hardwood Floors, Fenced backyard, Stove Included. $550.00 - $575.00/month rent. Section 8/HAPP voucher accepted. If interested and want to view the house, please come by our office located at 4021 Holly Avenue, Columbus, GA (Holly Ave runs parallel to Veterans Parkway, near intersection of Veterans Parkway & Manchester Expressway) to check out a key. Please bring photo ID and a $20 key deposit. Please visit www.rentsmartproperty.com for pictures and to complete an application if interested. For questions, please contact RENTsmart Property Management, LLC at 706-663-3011.



