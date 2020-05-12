All apartments in Columbus
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:31 AM

1206 Winston Road

1206 Winston Road · (706) 663-3011
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1206 Winston Road, Columbus, GA 31903

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1206 Winston Road · Avail. now

$575

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 868 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
ON HOLD***Two Bedroom / One Bathroom Home for Rent in Columbus, GA*** - ON HOLD - Two Bedroom / One Bathroom Home for Rent in Columbus, GA. Living Room, Dining Room, Kitchen, Washer/Dryer Connection, Hardwood Floors, Fenced backyard, Stove Included. $550.00 - $575.00/month rent. Section 8/HAPP voucher accepted. If interested and want to view the house, please come by our office located at 4021 Holly Avenue, Columbus, GA (Holly Ave runs parallel to Veterans Parkway, near intersection of Veterans Parkway & Manchester Expressway) to check out a key. Please bring photo ID and a $20 key deposit. Please visit www.rentsmartproperty.com for pictures and to complete an application if interested. For questions, please contact RENTsmart Property Management, LLC at 706-663-3011.

(RLNE3613488)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1206 Winston Road have any available units?
1206 Winston Road has a unit available for $575 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Columbus, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 1206 Winston Road currently offering any rent specials?
1206 Winston Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1206 Winston Road pet-friendly?
No, 1206 Winston Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 1206 Winston Road offer parking?
No, 1206 Winston Road does not offer parking.
Does 1206 Winston Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1206 Winston Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1206 Winston Road have a pool?
No, 1206 Winston Road does not have a pool.
Does 1206 Winston Road have accessible units?
No, 1206 Winston Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1206 Winston Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1206 Winston Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1206 Winston Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1206 Winston Road does not have units with air conditioning.
