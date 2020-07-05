All apartments in College Park
Find more places like 5284 Hanover Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
College Park, GA
/
5284 Hanover Street
Last updated October 14 2019 at 9:51 PM

5284 Hanover Street

5284 Hanover Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
College Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5284 Hanover Street, College Park, GA 30349

Amenities

pet friendly
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Need close proximty to Hartsfield Jackson airport? This 3/2.5 home is just right for you. The kitchen has an open view into the family room. The master bathroom has a separate garden tub and shower. Great location - priced to move!

This home is offered exclusively by Brandywine Homes USA. Our ideal tenant earns 3.5 times the monthly rent; has no history of eviction filings(past five years) and a good credit history. Detailed information on our qualifications and felony restrictions are located on our website for your review.

Pets are welcome with a $300 non-refundable pet fee (restrictions and limits apply).

Application for this property is made at www.brandywinehomesusa.com. The application fee is $35. Anyone 18 years or older living in the home full-time must submit a separate application. Application fee is non-refundable but applications may be transferred to other Brandywine Homes for 60 days from submission. Incomplete applications will delay processing.

Tenant insurance required. Our homes are leased in the current condition. We require approved applicants to take possession of the home within 15 days from your application acceptance date.

We utilize Rently.com to show our properties but you must gain access directly through our exclusive listing agent. Please submit a showing request and we will contact you to schedule a viewing date. PLEASE DO NOT GO TO THE HOME WITHOUT A NUMERIC CODE ISSUED BY THE LISTING AGENT.

We do not list on Craigslist. Beware of scams.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,225, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,225

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5284 Hanover Street have any available units?
5284 Hanover Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in College Park, GA.
Is 5284 Hanover Street currently offering any rent specials?
5284 Hanover Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5284 Hanover Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 5284 Hanover Street is pet friendly.
Does 5284 Hanover Street offer parking?
No, 5284 Hanover Street does not offer parking.
Does 5284 Hanover Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5284 Hanover Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5284 Hanover Street have a pool?
No, 5284 Hanover Street does not have a pool.
Does 5284 Hanover Street have accessible units?
No, 5284 Hanover Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5284 Hanover Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5284 Hanover Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5284 Hanover Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 5284 Hanover Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Legacy Ridge
5750 Buffington Rd
College Park, GA 30349
The Life at Harrington Park
2800 Camp Creek Parkway
College Park, GA 30337
Meadow View
6030 Riverdale Rd
College Park, GA 30296
The Life at Avery Park
2609 Charlestown Drive
College Park, GA 30337

Similar Pages

College Park 1 BedroomsCollege Park 2 Bedrooms
College Park Apartments with PoolCollege Park Dog Friendly Apartments
College Park Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GAVinings, GAMilton, GALithia Springs, GACartersville, GALaGrange, GADoraville, GA
Fayetteville, GARiverdale, GAVilla Rica, GAAustell, GAFairburn, GAJonesboro, GACumming, GAScottdale, GADruid Hills, GAHolly Springs, GABuford, GALilburn, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityLaGrange College
Life University