4588 Hopewell Rd

Amenities
Looking for someone to rent a room in our home (male housemate are preferred). Great location just minutes away from grocery stores, Hartsfield-Jackson airport, parks, golf course, fine dining at Market Place and lots more. This home is located in a quite and clean neighborhood not far from Marta but vehicle ownership is highly recommended. If you think that you might be a good fit feel free to give me a call Mr. Amahdi, leave your name and number and we will return your call.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5069470)