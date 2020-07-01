All apartments in College Park
Find more places like 4588 Hopewell Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
College Park, GA
/
4588 Hopewell Rd
Last updated November 4 2019 at 2:56 PM

4588 Hopewell Rd

4588 Hopewell Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
College Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4588 Hopewell Road, College Park, GA 30337
College Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
air conditioning
some paid utils
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
Looking for someone to rent a room in our home (male housemate are preferred). Great location just minutes away from grocery stores, Hartsfield-Jackson airport, parks, golf course, fine dining at Market Place and lots more. This home is located in a quite and clean neighborhood not far from Marta but vehicle ownership is highly recommended. If you think that you might be a good fit feel free to give me a call Mr. Amahdi, leave your name and number and we will return your call.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5069470)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4588 Hopewell Rd have any available units?
4588 Hopewell Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in College Park, GA.
What amenities does 4588 Hopewell Rd have?
Some of 4588 Hopewell Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4588 Hopewell Rd currently offering any rent specials?
4588 Hopewell Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4588 Hopewell Rd pet-friendly?
No, 4588 Hopewell Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in College Park.
Does 4588 Hopewell Rd offer parking?
Yes, 4588 Hopewell Rd offers parking.
Does 4588 Hopewell Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4588 Hopewell Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4588 Hopewell Rd have a pool?
No, 4588 Hopewell Rd does not have a pool.
Does 4588 Hopewell Rd have accessible units?
No, 4588 Hopewell Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 4588 Hopewell Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 4588 Hopewell Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4588 Hopewell Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4588 Hopewell Rd has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Meadow View
6030 Riverdale Rd
College Park, GA 30296
The Life at Avery Park
2609 Charlestown Drive
College Park, GA 30337
The Life at Harrington Park
2800 Camp Creek Parkway
College Park, GA 30337
Legacy Ridge
5750 Buffington Rd
College Park, GA 30349

Similar Pages

College Park 1 BedroomsCollege Park 2 Bedrooms
College Park Apartments with PoolCollege Park Dog Friendly Apartments
College Park Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GAVinings, GAMilton, GALithia Springs, GACartersville, GALaGrange, GADoraville, GA
Fayetteville, GARiverdale, GAVilla Rica, GAAustell, GAFairburn, GAJonesboro, GACumming, GAScottdale, GADruid Hills, GAHolly Springs, GABuford, GALilburn, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityLaGrange College
Life University