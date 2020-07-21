All apartments in College Park
3632 Howard Drive

3632 Howard Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3632 Howard Drive, College Park, GA 30337
College Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
HUGE REDUCTION!! Holiday Move-In Special! $1900 for a Move-in by 11/30. Sign a 18 or 30 month lease term. Looks New, Smells New, It's Brand NEW! Never lived in Luxury Beauty, waiting for you to arrive! Rocking chair front porch living near historic College Park. Convenient to Marta & airport. Walk to Woodward & easy access to I-85, 15 min to dwntwn Atlanta. The Knox floorplan features 4 bedrooms/2.5 bathrooms that boast an open kitchen with island, all stainless steel GE appliances including refrigerator, granite countertops and hardwood floors. Spacious living area w/ cozy fireplace. Spacious Master Bedroom w/ Master spa bath feat. a double vanity, separate shower and garden tub. Secondary bedrooms are spacious w/ ample closet space Three of the four bedrooms with walk-in closets. 2 car garage. Ready for you to Move right on in! Please Call directly at 404-609-1929 and FOLLOW PROMPTS TO SCHEDULE SHOWING W/ OUR SHOMOJO SYSTEM. THANK YOU! Agent Name: Arvis Sullivan

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3632 Howard Drive have any available units?
3632 Howard Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in College Park, GA.
What amenities does 3632 Howard Drive have?
Some of 3632 Howard Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3632 Howard Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3632 Howard Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3632 Howard Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3632 Howard Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in College Park.
Does 3632 Howard Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3632 Howard Drive offers parking.
Does 3632 Howard Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3632 Howard Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3632 Howard Drive have a pool?
No, 3632 Howard Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3632 Howard Drive have accessible units?
No, 3632 Howard Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3632 Howard Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3632 Howard Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3632 Howard Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3632 Howard Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
