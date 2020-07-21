3632 Howard Drive

Amenities

HUGE REDUCTION!! Holiday Move-In Special! $1900 for a Move-in by 11/30. Sign a 18 or 30 month lease term. Looks New, Smells New, It's Brand NEW! Never lived in Luxury Beauty, waiting for you to arrive! Rocking chair front porch living near historic College Park. Convenient to Marta & airport. Walk to Woodward & easy access to I-85, 15 min to dwntwn Atlanta. The Knox floorplan features 4 bedrooms/2.5 bathrooms that boast an open kitchen with island, all stainless steel GE appliances including refrigerator, granite countertops and hardwood floors. Spacious living area w/ cozy fireplace. Spacious Master Bedroom w/ Master spa bath feat. a double vanity, separate shower and garden tub. Secondary bedrooms are spacious w/ ample closet space Three of the four bedrooms with walk-in closets. 2 car garage. Ready for you to Move right on in! Please Call directly at 404-609-1929 and FOLLOW PROMPTS TO SCHEDULE SHOWING W/ OUR SHOMOJO SYSTEM. THANK YOU! Agent Name: Arvis Sullivan