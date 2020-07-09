3352 Jackson St Apt C

Amenities

Surprisingly spacious one bedroom, one bath, upstairs apartment features a living room, separate dining room, bedroom and bath plus an additional living space and a large eat in kitchen. Carpeting in main rooms with vinyl in kitchen and bath. Pets are welcome with $300 non refundable pet fee - no aggressive breeds. Washer/dryer connections. Exterior deck for your convenience. Water, sewer, garbage and lawn care included in rent. Close to College Park Marta Station. Steps from Woodward Academy campus. All of this in Historic College Park for $700 a month.