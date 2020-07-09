All apartments in College Park
/
College Park, GA
/
3352 Jackson St Apt C
Last updated July 30 2019 at 7:35 AM

3352 Jackson St Apt C

No Longer Available
Location

3352 Jackson Street, College Park, GA 30337
College Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
air conditioning
some paid utils
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Surprisingly spacious one bedroom, one bath, upstairs apartment features a living room, separate dining room, bedroom and bath plus an additional living space and a large eat in kitchen. Carpeting in main rooms with vinyl in kitchen and bath. Pets are welcome with $300 non refundable pet fee - no aggressive breeds. Washer/dryer connections. Exterior deck for your convenience. Water, sewer, garbage and lawn care included in rent. Close to College Park Marta Station. Steps from Woodward Academy campus. All of this in Historic College Park for $700 a month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3352 Jackson St Apt C have any available units?
3352 Jackson St Apt C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in College Park, GA.
What amenities does 3352 Jackson St Apt C have?
Some of 3352 Jackson St Apt C's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3352 Jackson St Apt C currently offering any rent specials?
3352 Jackson St Apt C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3352 Jackson St Apt C pet-friendly?
Yes, 3352 Jackson St Apt C is pet friendly.
Does 3352 Jackson St Apt C offer parking?
No, 3352 Jackson St Apt C does not offer parking.
Does 3352 Jackson St Apt C have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3352 Jackson St Apt C does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3352 Jackson St Apt C have a pool?
No, 3352 Jackson St Apt C does not have a pool.
Does 3352 Jackson St Apt C have accessible units?
No, 3352 Jackson St Apt C does not have accessible units.
Does 3352 Jackson St Apt C have units with dishwashers?
No, 3352 Jackson St Apt C does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3352 Jackson St Apt C have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3352 Jackson St Apt C has units with air conditioning.

