College Park, GA
3269 Harris Dr
Last updated September 20 2019 at 7:45 AM

3269 Harris Dr

3269 Harris Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3269 Harris Drive, College Park, GA 30337
Marion Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
dog park
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
dog park
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Large 4 Bedroom Home in Historic College Park features an open living room/dining room concept with carpet throughout the entire home. Galley style kitchen has wood cabinets, ceramic tile flooring, pantry area, and all black electric appliances. A separate laundry area is located just next to the kitchen and has a washer connection and the electric dryer is included. The large Master Bedroom features a beautiful bay window and the master bathroom has a deep jetted tub, ceramic tile flooring, dual vanities, and a separate step in shower. Another full bathroom is located off of the hallway area along with three bedrooms which are all spacious and feature plenty of closet space. Enjoy the over sized backyard with mature trees from the awesome sunroom which is just off of the dining area. This home also has plenty of off street parking, it is close to downtown College Park, shopping, and Camp Creek Marketplace. Pets are allowed with $300 pet fee. No aggressive breeds. No section 8.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3269 Harris Dr have any available units?
3269 Harris Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in College Park, GA.
What amenities does 3269 Harris Dr have?
Some of 3269 Harris Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3269 Harris Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3269 Harris Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3269 Harris Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 3269 Harris Dr is pet friendly.
Does 3269 Harris Dr offer parking?
Yes, 3269 Harris Dr offers parking.
Does 3269 Harris Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3269 Harris Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3269 Harris Dr have a pool?
No, 3269 Harris Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3269 Harris Dr have accessible units?
No, 3269 Harris Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3269 Harris Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3269 Harris Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 3269 Harris Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3269 Harris Dr has units with air conditioning.
