3269 Harris Dr

Large 4 Bedroom Home in Historic College Park features an open living room/dining room concept with carpet throughout the entire home. Galley style kitchen has wood cabinets, ceramic tile flooring, pantry area, and all black electric appliances. A separate laundry area is located just next to the kitchen and has a washer connection and the electric dryer is included. The large Master Bedroom features a beautiful bay window and the master bathroom has a deep jetted tub, ceramic tile flooring, dual vanities, and a separate step in shower. Another full bathroom is located off of the hallway area along with three bedrooms which are all spacious and feature plenty of closet space. Enjoy the over sized backyard with mature trees from the awesome sunroom which is just off of the dining area. This home also has plenty of off street parking, it is close to downtown College Park, shopping, and Camp Creek Marketplace. Pets are allowed with $300 pet fee. No aggressive breeds. No section 8.