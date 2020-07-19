2587 Lakeshore Drive

Amenities
Gorgeous, Newly Renovated Ranch w/ spacious open floor plan! Must see! Beautiful hardwood floors. Kitchen has granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, soft touch cabinets and overlooks the huge family room w/ fireplace. The first Master BR has walk in closet and ensuite w/ double vanities. The unique gallery/ hallway leads to the oversized 2nd Master BR suite w/ sitting area, walk in closet and large bathroom w/ double vanity. Private courtyard area. Close to shopping, Airport, Tyler Perry Studios & Woodward Academy. Owner is licensed real estate agent in GA.