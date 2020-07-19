All apartments in College Park
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2587 Lakeshore Drive

2587 Lakeshore Dr · No Longer Available
Location

2587 Lakeshore Dr, College Park, GA 30337
College Park

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
Gorgeous, Newly Renovated Ranch w/ spacious open floor plan! Must see! Beautiful hardwood floors. Kitchen has granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, soft touch cabinets and overlooks the huge family room w/ fireplace. The first Master BR has walk in closet and ensuite w/ double vanities. The unique gallery/ hallway leads to the oversized 2nd Master BR suite w/ sitting area, walk in closet and large bathroom w/ double vanity. Private courtyard area. Close to shopping, Airport, Tyler Perry Studios & Woodward Academy. Owner is licensed real estate agent in GA.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2587 Lakeshore Drive have any available units?
2587 Lakeshore Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in College Park, GA.
What amenities does 2587 Lakeshore Drive have?
Some of 2587 Lakeshore Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2587 Lakeshore Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2587 Lakeshore Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2587 Lakeshore Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2587 Lakeshore Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in College Park.
Does 2587 Lakeshore Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2587 Lakeshore Drive offers parking.
Does 2587 Lakeshore Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2587 Lakeshore Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2587 Lakeshore Drive have a pool?
No, 2587 Lakeshore Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2587 Lakeshore Drive have accessible units?
No, 2587 Lakeshore Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2587 Lakeshore Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2587 Lakeshore Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2587 Lakeshore Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2587 Lakeshore Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
