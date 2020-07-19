2587 Lakeshore Drive

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard parking garage

Gorgeous, Newly Renovated Ranch w/ spacious open floor plan! Must see! Beautiful hardwood floors. Kitchen has granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, soft touch cabinets and overlooks the huge family room w/ fireplace. The first Master BR has walk in closet and ensuite w/ double vanities. The unique gallery/ hallway leads to the oversized 2nd Master BR suite w/ sitting area, walk in closet and large bathroom w/ double vanity. Private courtyard area. Close to shopping, Airport, Tyler Perry Studios & Woodward Academy. Owner is licensed real estate agent in GA.