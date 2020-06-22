All apartments in College Park
1996 Virginia Avenue

1996 Virginia Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1996 Virginia Avenue, College Park, GA 30337
College Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
TOTAL renovation on this classic bungalow! New Electrical, Plumbing, Flooring, Roof, Master Suite ADDITION with Vaulted Ceiling, Gorgeous Bath and walk in closet - Hardwoods throughout main living area, Gourmet Kitchen with Granite, Work Island and Stainless Appliances (including fridge) - New Deck off the back with Fenced Yard - NEW One Car Garage added off the Kitchen - sq ft does not included Master Suite Addition - Walk to Barrett Park - Woodward Academy, Easy Access Airport, Porsche, Delta and new 320 acre anticipated Airport City!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1996 Virginia Avenue have any available units?
1996 Virginia Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in College Park, GA.
What amenities does 1996 Virginia Avenue have?
Some of 1996 Virginia Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1996 Virginia Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1996 Virginia Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1996 Virginia Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1996 Virginia Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in College Park.
Does 1996 Virginia Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1996 Virginia Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1996 Virginia Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1996 Virginia Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1996 Virginia Avenue have a pool?
No, 1996 Virginia Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1996 Virginia Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1996 Virginia Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1996 Virginia Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1996 Virginia Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 1996 Virginia Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1996 Virginia Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
