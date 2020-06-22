1996 Virginia Avenue

Amenities
TOTAL renovation on this classic bungalow! New Electrical, Plumbing, Flooring, Roof, Master Suite ADDITION with Vaulted Ceiling, Gorgeous Bath and walk in closet - Hardwoods throughout main living area, Gourmet Kitchen with Granite, Work Island and Stainless Appliances (including fridge) - New Deck off the back with Fenced Yard - NEW One Car Garage added off the Kitchen - sq ft does not included Master Suite Addition - Walk to Barrett Park - Woodward Academy, Easy Access Airport, Porsche, Delta and new 320 acre anticipated Airport City!