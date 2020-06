Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Beautiful 2 bedroom/2 bathroom renovated 1930's craftsman home in the heart of historic College Park. Steps away from Main Street, local restaurants, parks and MARTA. Three miles to Hartfield-Jackson International Airport. Each large bedroom can fit King size bed and has hallway access to it's own separate full bathroom. Separate dining room off of kitchen. Spacious fenced backyard and large front/back porches. Don't miss out! Call to schedule tour.