1761 John Calvin Avenue - 2

Beautiful 750 Sq. Ft. 1BR, 1BA Apartment For Rent; $775/Mo., CollegePark Ga 30337



1761 John Calvin Ave Apt 2., College Park , GA 30337



1. Beautiful 1 bedroom Apartment

2. Ready To Move In; Near Airport

3. Super Clean and Well Maintained Interiror.

4. Wooden Floors in Living room, Dinning room &Bedroom, Tiles on kithen & Bathrooms.

5. Family Room and Breakfast/Dining Area & Bedroom With Ceiling Fans

6. Storage Closet



SERIOUS INQUIRIES ONLY! MUST MEET ALL REQUIREMENTS BEFORE INQUIRING.



Verifiable and Stable Work History.

Copy of Driver License.

Copy of 2 Recent Pay Stubs.

Copy of Recent FULL Credit Report.

If Credit Score is Below 600, Two Months Security Deposit is Required Plus 1st Month Rent.

NO Pets Allowed

NO Section 8

Please call 678-744-7177 to Schedule For Appointment.