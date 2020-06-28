1761 John Calvin Avenue - 2

Amenities
Beautiful 750 Sq. Ft. 1BR, 1BA Apartment For Rent; $775/Mo., CollegePark Ga 30337
1761 John Calvin Ave Apt 2., College Park , GA 30337
1. Beautiful 1 bedroom Apartment
2. Ready To Move In; Near Airport
3. Super Clean and Well Maintained Interiror.
4. Wooden Floors in Living room, Dinning room &Bedroom, Tiles on kithen & Bathrooms.
5. Family Room and Breakfast/Dining Area & Bedroom With Ceiling Fans
6. Storage Closet
SERIOUS INQUIRIES ONLY! MUST MEET ALL REQUIREMENTS BEFORE INQUIRING.
Verifiable and Stable Work History.
Copy of Driver License.
Copy of 2 Recent Pay Stubs.
Copy of Recent FULL Credit Report.
If Credit Score is Below 600, Two Months Security Deposit is Required Plus 1st Month Rent.
NO Pets Allowed
NO Section 8
Please call 678-744-7177 to Schedule For Appointment.