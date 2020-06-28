All apartments in College Park
Find more places like 1761 John Calvin Avenue - 2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
College Park, GA
/
1761 John Calvin Avenue - 2
Last updated October 30 2019 at 2:43 AM

1761 John Calvin Avenue - 2

1761 John Calvin Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
College Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1761 John Calvin Avenue, College Park, GA 30337
College Park

Amenities

hardwood floors
air conditioning
ceiling fan
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Beautiful 750 Sq. Ft. 1BR, 1BA Apartment For Rent; $775/Mo., CollegePark Ga 30337

1761 John Calvin Ave Apt 2., College Park , GA 30337

1. Beautiful 1 bedroom Apartment
2. Ready To Move In; Near Airport
3. Super Clean and Well Maintained Interiror.
4. Wooden Floors in Living room, Dinning room &Bedroom, Tiles on kithen & Bathrooms.
5. Family Room and Breakfast/Dining Area & Bedroom With Ceiling Fans
6. Storage Closet

SERIOUS INQUIRIES ONLY! MUST MEET ALL REQUIREMENTS BEFORE INQUIRING.

Verifiable and Stable Work History.
Copy of Driver License.
Copy of 2 Recent Pay Stubs.
Copy of Recent FULL Credit Report.
If Credit Score is Below 600, Two Months Security Deposit is Required Plus 1st Month Rent.
NO Pets Allowed
NO Section 8
Please call 678-744-7177 to Schedule For Appointment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1761 John Calvin Avenue - 2 have any available units?
1761 John Calvin Avenue - 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in College Park, GA.
What amenities does 1761 John Calvin Avenue - 2 have?
Some of 1761 John Calvin Avenue - 2's amenities include hardwood floors, air conditioning, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1761 John Calvin Avenue - 2 currently offering any rent specials?
1761 John Calvin Avenue - 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1761 John Calvin Avenue - 2 pet-friendly?
No, 1761 John Calvin Avenue - 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in College Park.
Does 1761 John Calvin Avenue - 2 offer parking?
No, 1761 John Calvin Avenue - 2 does not offer parking.
Does 1761 John Calvin Avenue - 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1761 John Calvin Avenue - 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1761 John Calvin Avenue - 2 have a pool?
No, 1761 John Calvin Avenue - 2 does not have a pool.
Does 1761 John Calvin Avenue - 2 have accessible units?
No, 1761 John Calvin Avenue - 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 1761 John Calvin Avenue - 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1761 John Calvin Avenue - 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1761 John Calvin Avenue - 2 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1761 John Calvin Avenue - 2 has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Life at Harrington Park
2800 Camp Creek Parkway
College Park, GA 30337
Legacy Ridge
5750 Buffington Rd
College Park, GA 30349
The Life at Avery Park
2609 Charlestown Drive
College Park, GA 30337
Meadow View
6030 Riverdale Rd
College Park, GA 30296

Similar Pages

College Park 1 BedroomsCollege Park 2 Bedrooms
College Park Apartments with PoolCollege Park Dog Friendly Apartments
College Park Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GAVinings, GAMilton, GALithia Springs, GACartersville, GALaGrange, GADoraville, GA
Fayetteville, GARiverdale, GAVilla Rica, GAAustell, GAFairburn, GAJonesboro, GACumming, GAScottdale, GADruid Hills, GAHolly Springs, GABuford, GALilburn, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityLaGrange College
Life University