1741 Cambridge Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Wonderful 2bdr/1ba condo in a quiet building located in Historic College Park. This unit is newly painted and stained hardwood floors throughout, along with lots of windows & plantation shutters. Large bedrooms & shared bath with tub. Kitchen includes gas stove, dishwasher, refrigerator & washer/dryer. Family room includes dining area. Four-sided brick building with assigned parking spot. Located just steps away from Woodward Academy\'s main campus. Near public transportation, Atlanta Airport, Delta Corp., Porsche, and all major Atlanta Highways. Professionally Managed.