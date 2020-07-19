All apartments in College Park
1741 Cambridge Avenue

1741 Cambridge Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1741 Cambridge Avenue, College Park, GA 30337
College Park

Amenities

Wonderful 2bdr/1ba condo in a quiet building located in Historic College Park. This unit is newly painted and stained hardwood floors throughout, along with lots of windows & plantation shutters. Large bedrooms & shared bath with tub. Kitchen includes gas stove, dishwasher, refrigerator & washer/dryer. Family room includes dining area. Four-sided brick building with assigned parking spot. Located just steps away from Woodward Academy\'s main campus. Near public transportation, Atlanta Airport, Delta Corp., Porsche, and all major Atlanta Highways. Professionally Managed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1741 Cambridge Avenue have any available units?
1741 Cambridge Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in College Park, GA.
What amenities does 1741 Cambridge Avenue have?
Some of 1741 Cambridge Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1741 Cambridge Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1741 Cambridge Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1741 Cambridge Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1741 Cambridge Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in College Park.
Does 1741 Cambridge Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1741 Cambridge Avenue offers parking.
Does 1741 Cambridge Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1741 Cambridge Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1741 Cambridge Avenue have a pool?
No, 1741 Cambridge Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1741 Cambridge Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1741 Cambridge Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1741 Cambridge Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1741 Cambridge Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 1741 Cambridge Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1741 Cambridge Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
