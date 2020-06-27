All apartments in College Park
Last updated February 27 2020 at 8:38 AM

1603 Mercer Ave

1603 Mercer Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1603 Mercer Avenue, College Park, GA 30337
College Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Shown by appointment only. Ready for mid-February move-in. Beautifully renovated classic bungalow close to Woodward Academy with large front porch great for entertaining. Original hardwood floors in main rooms, french doors and period wood trim at windows and doors are just some of the classic features of this period home. Rooms include living room, dining room, kitchen, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath and laundry/storage room. Large fenced in back yard with deck and storage building. No section 8. Pets are ok with $350 half pet fee/half pet deposit. No aggressive breeds.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1603 Mercer Ave have any available units?
1603 Mercer Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in College Park, GA.
What amenities does 1603 Mercer Ave have?
Some of 1603 Mercer Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1603 Mercer Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1603 Mercer Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1603 Mercer Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1603 Mercer Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1603 Mercer Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1603 Mercer Ave offers parking.
Does 1603 Mercer Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1603 Mercer Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1603 Mercer Ave have a pool?
No, 1603 Mercer Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1603 Mercer Ave have accessible units?
No, 1603 Mercer Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1603 Mercer Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1603 Mercer Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 1603 Mercer Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1603 Mercer Ave has units with air conditioning.
