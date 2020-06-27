1603 Mercer Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Shown by appointment only. Ready for mid-February move-in. Beautifully renovated classic bungalow close to Woodward Academy with large front porch great for entertaining. Original hardwood floors in main rooms, french doors and period wood trim at windows and doors are just some of the classic features of this period home. Rooms include living room, dining room, kitchen, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath and laundry/storage room. Large fenced in back yard with deck and storage building. No section 8. Pets are ok with $350 half pet fee/half pet deposit. No aggressive breeds.