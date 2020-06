Amenities

in unit laundry media room

Enjoy this cozy and convenient duplex cottage near the Atlanta airport. It features all the amenities to host a great stay including a fully stocked kitchen, washer/dryer, private bedroom, sleeper sofa, television and shaded backyard. Located just one block from Woodward Academy and 5 minutes from the Atlanta airport and only 15 minutes to downtown Atlanta. Other attractions in the area include the Porsche Experience Center, Lakewood Amphitheater and numerous restaurants and bars.