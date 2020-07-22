All apartments in Cobb County
763 Farm Creek Rd
Last updated March 17 2020

763 Farm Creek Rd

763 Farm Creek Road Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

763 Farm Creek Road Northeast, Cobb County, GA 30188

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Renovated home in great East Cobb school district, minutes from downtown Woodstock, I-575, KSU, shopping and restaurants. New remodeled large kitchen with breakfast area with an open concept to family room, features an extra large island, new designers cabinets, separate sunroom that can be used for as a dinning room, new LVP floors throughout the home, new remodeled bathrooms with designers tiles, new fixtures and granite vanity top. The finished downstairs area is great for in-law suite with full walk in shower. Large size lot with fenced backyard. This home still has a partial unfinished basement w/lots of storage and workspace in the garage level. LEASE PURCHASE OPPORTUNITY AVAILABLE.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 763 Farm Creek Rd have any available units?
763 Farm Creek Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
What amenities does 763 Farm Creek Rd have?
Some of 763 Farm Creek Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 763 Farm Creek Rd currently offering any rent specials?
763 Farm Creek Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 763 Farm Creek Rd pet-friendly?
No, 763 Farm Creek Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cobb County.
Does 763 Farm Creek Rd offer parking?
Yes, 763 Farm Creek Rd offers parking.
Does 763 Farm Creek Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 763 Farm Creek Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 763 Farm Creek Rd have a pool?
No, 763 Farm Creek Rd does not have a pool.
Does 763 Farm Creek Rd have accessible units?
No, 763 Farm Creek Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 763 Farm Creek Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 763 Farm Creek Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 763 Farm Creek Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 763 Farm Creek Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
