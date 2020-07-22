763 Farm Creek Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Renovated home in great East Cobb school district, minutes from downtown Woodstock, I-575, KSU, shopping and restaurants. New remodeled large kitchen with breakfast area with an open concept to family room, features an extra large island, new designers cabinets, separate sunroom that can be used for as a dinning room, new LVP floors throughout the home, new remodeled bathrooms with designers tiles, new fixtures and granite vanity top. The finished downstairs area is great for in-law suite with full walk in shower. Large size lot with fenced backyard. This home still has a partial unfinished basement w/lots of storage and workspace in the garage level. LEASE PURCHASE OPPORTUNITY AVAILABLE.