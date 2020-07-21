All apartments in Cobb County
Last updated February 27 2020 at 11:37 AM

760 Reeves Lake Dr

760 Reeves Lake Drive Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

760 Reeves Lake Drive Southwest, Cobb County, GA 30064

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Less than 3 Miles From Marietta Square!!! - Beautiful 4 bedroom home less than a 30 minute commute to downtown. Master bedroom on main, with two closets (one is a walk-in). Master bath has separate tub and shower. Kitchen includes stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and dining area breakfast bar. New carpet on main level. Vaulted ceilings in family room with a gas fireplace. 3 additional bedrooms upstairs with a jack and jill bathroom. Large fenced in backyard. Huge two-car garage. Water and sewer is covered by the HOA. All you pay for is electric and gas. Brand new washer and dryer is included.

(RLNE5557651)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 760 Reeves Lake Dr have any available units?
760 Reeves Lake Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
What amenities does 760 Reeves Lake Dr have?
Some of 760 Reeves Lake Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 760 Reeves Lake Dr currently offering any rent specials?
760 Reeves Lake Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 760 Reeves Lake Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 760 Reeves Lake Dr is pet friendly.
Does 760 Reeves Lake Dr offer parking?
Yes, 760 Reeves Lake Dr offers parking.
Does 760 Reeves Lake Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 760 Reeves Lake Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 760 Reeves Lake Dr have a pool?
No, 760 Reeves Lake Dr does not have a pool.
Does 760 Reeves Lake Dr have accessible units?
No, 760 Reeves Lake Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 760 Reeves Lake Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 760 Reeves Lake Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 760 Reeves Lake Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 760 Reeves Lake Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
