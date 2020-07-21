760 Reeves Lake Dr

Amenities

Less than 3 Miles From Marietta Square!!! - Beautiful 4 bedroom home less than a 30 minute commute to downtown. Master bedroom on main, with two closets (one is a walk-in). Master bath has separate tub and shower. Kitchen includes stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and dining area breakfast bar. New carpet on main level. Vaulted ceilings in family room with a gas fireplace. 3 additional bedrooms upstairs with a jack and jill bathroom. Large fenced in backyard. Huge two-car garage. Water and sewer is covered by the HOA. All you pay for is electric and gas. Brand new washer and dryer is included.



