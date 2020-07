Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

6986 Flagstone DrAustell, GA 30168 is a single family home that contains 1,040 sq ft and was built in 1986. It contains 3 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms.



Kitchen appliances included. We do make decisions based on your rental history. Monthly income must be 3x the rent. Pets are allowed. Tenant is responsible for all the utilities and yard maintenance.