650 Gunby Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage tennis court

Inviting floorplan is great for entertaining. The Great Room & Kitchen Open to the Deck & the Huge, Beautifully Wooded Back Yard. NEW Granite Countersm Travertine backsplash, SS sink and faucet. Hardwood Floors on the Main Level, New Carpet & Paint. Great Architectural Detail, Arches, Crown Molding, Built Ins & a Wet Bar. Elegant Master with Sitting Room & Luxurious Bath, Large Secondary Bedrooms, a Finished Basement & Great Workshop Area. All in Prestigious Sibley Forest with swim and tennis teams...Near trails. Top rated Sope Creek Elem, Wheeler Magnet HS.