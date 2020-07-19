All apartments in Cobb County
650 Gunby Rd
650 Gunby Rd

650 Gunby Road · No Longer Available
650 Gunby Road, Cobb County, GA 30067

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
Inviting floorplan is great for entertaining. The Great Room & Kitchen Open to the Deck & the Huge, Beautifully Wooded Back Yard. NEW Granite Countersm Travertine backsplash, SS sink and faucet. Hardwood Floors on the Main Level, New Carpet & Paint. Great Architectural Detail, Arches, Crown Molding, Built Ins & a Wet Bar. Elegant Master with Sitting Room & Luxurious Bath, Large Secondary Bedrooms, a Finished Basement & Great Workshop Area. All in Prestigious Sibley Forest with swim and tennis teams...Near trails. Top rated Sope Creek Elem, Wheeler Magnet HS.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Does 650 Gunby Rd have any available units?
650 Gunby Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
What amenities does 650 Gunby Rd have?
Some of 650 Gunby Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 650 Gunby Rd currently offering any rent specials?
650 Gunby Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 650 Gunby Rd pet-friendly?
No, 650 Gunby Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cobb County.
Does 650 Gunby Rd offer parking?
Yes, 650 Gunby Rd offers parking.
Does 650 Gunby Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 650 Gunby Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 650 Gunby Rd have a pool?
Yes, 650 Gunby Rd has a pool.
Does 650 Gunby Rd have accessible units?
No, 650 Gunby Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 650 Gunby Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 650 Gunby Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 650 Gunby Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 650 Gunby Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
