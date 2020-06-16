5750 Hill Road Southwest

Amenities

JUST REDUCED! ASK ABOUT OUR MOVE-IN SPECIALS ***Available Now*** Check out this find! Cute 4 sided brick 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath ranch in Cobb County. Hardwood and carpet throughout. Open plan with energy efficient windows and composite back deck overlooking spacious fenced in yard! Convenient to shopping, dining, parks, golf courses and schools! Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renters insurance required.



High School: Mceachern High School



Middle School: Cooper Middle School



Elementary School: Powder Springs Elementary School

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.