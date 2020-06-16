All apartments in Cobb County
Find more places like 5750 Hill Road Southwest.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cobb County, GA
/
5750 Hill Road Southwest
Last updated March 9 2020 at 1:55 PM

5750 Hill Road Southwest

5750 Hill Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

5750 Hill Road, Cobb County, GA 30127

Amenities

patio / balcony
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
JUST REDUCED! ASK ABOUT OUR MOVE-IN SPECIALS ***Available Now*** Check out this find! Cute 4 sided brick 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath ranch in Cobb County. Hardwood and carpet throughout. Open plan with energy efficient windows and composite back deck overlooking spacious fenced in yard! Convenient to shopping, dining, parks, golf courses and schools! Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renters insurance required.

Neighborhood: unknown

High School: Mceachern High School

Middle School: Cooper Middle School

Elementary School: Powder Springs Elementary School
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5750 Hill Road Southwest have any available units?
5750 Hill Road Southwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
Is 5750 Hill Road Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
5750 Hill Road Southwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5750 Hill Road Southwest pet-friendly?
No, 5750 Hill Road Southwest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cobb County.
Does 5750 Hill Road Southwest offer parking?
No, 5750 Hill Road Southwest does not offer parking.
Does 5750 Hill Road Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5750 Hill Road Southwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5750 Hill Road Southwest have a pool?
No, 5750 Hill Road Southwest does not have a pool.
Does 5750 Hill Road Southwest have accessible units?
No, 5750 Hill Road Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 5750 Hill Road Southwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 5750 Hill Road Southwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5750 Hill Road Southwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 5750 Hill Road Southwest does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Landing at Acworth
4710 Baker Grove Rd NW
Acworth, GA 30101
Belmont Place
2825 Windy Hill Rd SE
Marietta, GA 30067
Stadium Walk
4501 Circle 75 Parkway
Atlanta, GA 30339
Gables Mill
100 Akers Ridge Dr SE
Atlanta, GA 30339
Winterset at East Cobb
3400 Winterset Pkwy SE
Marietta, GA 30067
400 Winchester at Vinings Apartment Homes
400 Winchester Trail
Vinings, GA 30339
Vinings Palisades Apartments
4545 River Pkwy
Atlanta, GA 30339
Rockledge
2075 Powers Ferry Rd SE
Marietta, GA 30067

Similar Pages

Cobb County Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GA
Newnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAWoodstock, GAMilton, GAVinings, GAAcworth, GAMableton, GALithia Springs, GAFair Oaks, GA
Douglasville, GAAustell, GAHiram, GAPowder Springs, GACartersville, GANorth Druid Hills, GADruid Hills, GAEast Point, GAHolly Springs, GADallas, GAGresham Park, GAChamblee, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Chattahoochee Technical College