5310 E COVE NE

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

WALTON SCHOOL DISTRICT! WONDERFUL BRICK HOME IN VERY DESIRABLE JACKSONS CREEK. WELL MAINTAINED AND IN EXCELLENT CONDITION W/ NEW FLOORS ON MAIN LEVEL! ENJOY TRANQUIL WOODED BACKYARD WITH LAKE VIEW AND DOCK ACCESS. BRIGHT AND SUNNY WHITE KITCHEN IS LOADED WITH CABINETS, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS AND BREAKFAST AREA OVERLOOKING THE LAKE. LARGE FAMILY ROOM WITH LAKE VIEW INCLUDES FIREPLACE AND BUILT IN BOOKSHELVES. ALL BEDROOMS ARE LARGE WITH NEWER CARPET. SEPARATE LIVING ROOM AND DINING ROOM. POTENTIAL FOR OFFICE/CRAFT ROOM ON LOWER LEVEL AND LARGE UNFINISHED SPACE FOR STORAGE.