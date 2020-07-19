5114 Centennial Creek Vw NW

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court clubhouse gym playground pool bbq/grill tennis court

Available 05/01/20 One Level Living - Property Id: 254202



Hard to Find one-level living, open concept floor plan.-New HGTV Designer Paint Scheme for Room-to-Room Harmony.-This spacious ranch has a large formal LR & DR combo.-You'll love the high ceilings.-Entry leads to large fam room w/ fireplace & Hrdwd Flooring.-HOA maintains the front and side yard. Chef's kitchen with granite c-tops, metallic backsplash, SS appliances, pendant lighting.-You'll love the BBQ patio and private yard. Amenities include a pool, clubhouse, basketball court, playground, tennis court & gym-Close to I-75, highways, shopping, restaurants, & more!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/254202

