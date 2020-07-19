All apartments in Cobb County
Find more places like 5114 Centennial Creek Vw NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cobb County, GA
/
5114 Centennial Creek Vw NW
Last updated April 22 2020 at 10:09 AM

5114 Centennial Creek Vw NW

5114 Centennial Creek View Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

5114 Centennial Creek View Northwest, Cobb County, GA 30102

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
Available 05/01/20 One Level Living - Property Id: 254202

Hard to Find one-level living, open concept floor plan.-New HGTV Designer Paint Scheme for Room-to-Room Harmony.-This spacious ranch has a large formal LR & DR combo.-You'll love the high ceilings.-Entry leads to large fam room w/ fireplace & Hrdwd Flooring.-HOA maintains the front and side yard. Chef's kitchen with granite c-tops, metallic backsplash, SS appliances, pendant lighting.-You'll love the BBQ patio and private yard. Amenities include a pool, clubhouse, basketball court, playground, tennis court & gym-Close to I-75, highways, shopping, restaurants, & more!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/254202
Property Id 254202

(RLNE5678325)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5114 Centennial Creek Vw NW have any available units?
5114 Centennial Creek Vw NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
What amenities does 5114 Centennial Creek Vw NW have?
Some of 5114 Centennial Creek Vw NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5114 Centennial Creek Vw NW currently offering any rent specials?
5114 Centennial Creek Vw NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5114 Centennial Creek Vw NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 5114 Centennial Creek Vw NW is pet friendly.
Does 5114 Centennial Creek Vw NW offer parking?
No, 5114 Centennial Creek Vw NW does not offer parking.
Does 5114 Centennial Creek Vw NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5114 Centennial Creek Vw NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5114 Centennial Creek Vw NW have a pool?
Yes, 5114 Centennial Creek Vw NW has a pool.
Does 5114 Centennial Creek Vw NW have accessible units?
No, 5114 Centennial Creek Vw NW does not have accessible units.
Does 5114 Centennial Creek Vw NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5114 Centennial Creek Vw NW has units with dishwashers.
Does 5114 Centennial Creek Vw NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 5114 Centennial Creek Vw NW does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

300 Riverside
300 Riverside Pkwy
Austell, GA 30168
Colonial Grand at Barrett Creek
2400 Barrett Creek Boulevard
Marietta, GA 30066
Ten35 Gateway
1035 Franklin Rd SE
Marietta, GA 30067
Alder Park
8 Cumberland Way SE
Smyrna, GA 30080
Tramore Village
2222 E West Connector
Austell, GA 30106
City View Vinings Apartments
3340 Cumberland Blvd SE
Atlanta, GA 30339
Park at Vinings
3000 Spring Hill Pkwy SE
Smyrna, GA 30080
Camden Shiloh
4044 George Busbee Pkwy NW
Kennesaw, GA 30144

Similar Pages

Cobb County Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GA
Newnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAWoodstock, GAMilton, GAVinings, GAAcworth, GAMableton, GALithia Springs, GAFair Oaks, GA
Douglasville, GAAustell, GAHiram, GAPowder Springs, GACartersville, GANorth Druid Hills, GADruid Hills, GAEast Point, GAHolly Springs, GADallas, GAGresham Park, GAChamblee, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Chattahoochee Technical College