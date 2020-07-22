4839 Payson Place

Amenities
Beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 bath town home inside the perimeter! Stainless steel appliances, new carpet, and faux granite counter tops.
To schedule a self guided tour of the property, please follow the Rently.com link below.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1007162
Application Fee: $65.00
Rent: $2,100.00/month
Security Deposit: $2,100.00
Admin Fee: $250.00
Pet Fee: $250.00/pet
Rental Terms: Rent: $2,100, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $2,100, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.