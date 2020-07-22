All apartments in Cobb County
Find more places like 4839 Payson Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cobb County, GA
/
4839 Payson Place
Last updated January 30 2020 at 4:24 PM

4839 Payson Place

4839 Payson Place Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

4839 Payson Place Southeast, Cobb County, GA 30339

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 bath town home inside the perimeter! Stainless steel appliances, new carpet, and faux granite counter tops.

To schedule a self guided tour of the property, please follow the Rently.com link below.

https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1007162

Application Fee: $65.00
Rent: $2,100.00/month
Security Deposit: $2,100.00
Admin Fee: $250.00
Pet Fee: $250.00/pet

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,100, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $2,100, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4839 Payson Place have any available units?
4839 Payson Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
What amenities does 4839 Payson Place have?
Some of 4839 Payson Place's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4839 Payson Place currently offering any rent specials?
4839 Payson Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4839 Payson Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 4839 Payson Place is pet friendly.
Does 4839 Payson Place offer parking?
No, 4839 Payson Place does not offer parking.
Does 4839 Payson Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4839 Payson Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4839 Payson Place have a pool?
No, 4839 Payson Place does not have a pool.
Does 4839 Payson Place have accessible units?
No, 4839 Payson Place does not have accessible units.
Does 4839 Payson Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 4839 Payson Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4839 Payson Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 4839 Payson Place does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Colonial Grand at Barrett Creek
2400 Barrett Creek Boulevard
Marietta, GA 30066
Lantern Ridge
1810 Roswell Rd
Marietta, GA 30062
Azure at Riverside
648 Whisper Trl
Austell, GA 30168
Walden Ridge
3093 Cobb Pkwy NW
Kennesaw, GA 30152
Wyndcliff Galleria
2350 Cobb Pkwy SE
Smyrna, GA 30080
Elevate West Village
4520 Pine Street
Smyrna, GA 30080
Vinings Palisades Apartments
4545 River Pkwy
Atlanta, GA 30339
The Five by Arium
2020 Powers Ferry Road SE
Atlanta, GA 30339

Similar Pages

Cobb County Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GA
Newnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAWoodstock, GAMilton, GAVinings, GAAcworth, GAMableton, GALithia Springs, GAFair Oaks, GA
Douglasville, GAAustell, GAHiram, GAPowder Springs, GACartersville, GANorth Druid Hills, GADruid Hills, GAEast Point, GAHolly Springs, GADallas, GAGresham Park, GAChamblee, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Chattahoochee Technical College