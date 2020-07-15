All apartments in Cobb County
Last updated June 27 2019 at 9:44 AM

481 New Salem Road

481 New Salem Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

481 New Salem Road, Cobb County, GA 30064

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
GREAT KENNESAW LOCATION! - Delightful 4 bedroom, 2 bath ranch. Hardwood floors. Convenient access to Barrett Parkway.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,350.00
Application Fee: $65.00
Administration Fee: $250.00
Pet Fee - $250.00/pet
Security Deposit: $1,350.00

Please note that storage shed in back of home is not included in the rental and is currently unavailable for rent.

You can visit the property and perform a self-guided tour via our Rently Lockbox any day of the week between 8:00am-8:00pm. Visit Rently.com, use the Rently application, or visit the link below to schedule your tour today!

https://secure.rently.com/properties/911706

To fill out an application, please visit the link below.

https://hensslerpm.appfolio.com/listings/rental_applications/new?listable_uid=d4ac074d-6b57-4b11-b264-8e29e80d611e&

(RLNE4929506)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 481 New Salem Road have any available units?
481 New Salem Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
Is 481 New Salem Road currently offering any rent specials?
481 New Salem Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 481 New Salem Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 481 New Salem Road is pet friendly.
Does 481 New Salem Road offer parking?
No, 481 New Salem Road does not offer parking.
Does 481 New Salem Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 481 New Salem Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 481 New Salem Road have a pool?
No, 481 New Salem Road does not have a pool.
Does 481 New Salem Road have accessible units?
No, 481 New Salem Road does not have accessible units.
Does 481 New Salem Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 481 New Salem Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 481 New Salem Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 481 New Salem Road does not have units with air conditioning.
