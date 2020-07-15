481 New Salem Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

GREAT KENNESAW LOCATION! - Delightful 4 bedroom, 2 bath ranch. Hardwood floors. Convenient access to Barrett Parkway.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,350.00

Application Fee: $65.00

Administration Fee: $250.00

Pet Fee - $250.00/pet

Security Deposit: $1,350.00



Please note that storage shed in back of home is not included in the rental and is currently unavailable for rent.



You can visit the property and perform a self-guided tour via our Rently Lockbox any day of the week between 8:00am-8:00pm. Visit Rently.com, use the Rently application, or visit the link below to schedule your tour today!



To fill out an application, please visit the link below.



