4453 Old Mabry Pl
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:58 AM

4453 Old Mabry Pl

4453 Old Mabry Place Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

4453 Old Mabry Place Northeast, Cobb County, GA 30075

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dogs allowed
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Hurry! This one won't last long! - Beautiful house at East Cobb with Roswell Address. Best schools Garrison Mill/Mabry/Lassiter! Lovely 3 bedrooms/3 baths with large finished basement. Screened Porch & Deck overlook yard's serene setting, fully fenced with stepping stone path. Granite Counters, Stainless Backsplash/Lighting, Black appliances. 3 Bdrms 5 steps up; Master his/her closets, jetted tub/shower. New, Upgraded carpet/padding in all bedrooms. Interior just painted neutral gray. 2-car garage. Built-in Cabinetry flanks fireplace in living room. Spacious/Bright Finished Basement w/full bath, LG laundry room. Wonderful Family Home! No HOA! To schedule a viewing please call 678-929-4345. Some fees apply.

(RLNE3747088)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

