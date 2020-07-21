4453 Old Mabry Pl

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters dogs allowed garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Hurry! This one won't last long! - Beautiful house at East Cobb with Roswell Address. Best schools Garrison Mill/Mabry/Lassiter! Lovely 3 bedrooms/3 baths with large finished basement. Screened Porch & Deck overlook yard's serene setting, fully fenced with stepping stone path. Granite Counters, Stainless Backsplash/Lighting, Black appliances. 3 Bdrms 5 steps up; Master his/her closets, jetted tub/shower. New, Upgraded carpet/padding in all bedrooms. Interior just painted neutral gray. 2-car garage. Built-in Cabinetry flanks fireplace in living room. Spacious/Bright Finished Basement w/full bath, LG laundry room. Wonderful Family Home! No HOA! To schedule a viewing please call 678-929-4345. Some fees apply.



(RLNE3747088)