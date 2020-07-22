440 Holland Springs Drive

Amenities

Powder Springs beauty features hardwood floors through most of the main level, two-story foyer that opens through archways to a formal living room and a formal dining room with chair rail, two-story family room with fireplace, and an eat-in kitchen with breakfast area and large pantry. The spacious owner's suite on main expands into a sitting area and ensuite bathroom with double vanity, soaking tub, separate shower, and walk-in closet. Located at the end of a cul-de-sac. Professionally managed.