All apartments in Cobb County
Find more places like 440 Holland Springs Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cobb County, GA
/
440 Holland Springs Drive
Last updated May 14 2020 at 3:45 AM

440 Holland Springs Drive

440 Holland Springs Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

440 Holland Springs Drive, Cobb County, GA 30127

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Powder Springs beauty features hardwood floors through most of the main level, two-story foyer that opens through archways to a formal living room and a formal dining room with chair rail, two-story family room with fireplace, and an eat-in kitchen with breakfast area and large pantry. The spacious owner's suite on main expands into a sitting area and ensuite bathroom with double vanity, soaking tub, separate shower, and walk-in closet. Located at the end of a cul-de-sac. Professionally managed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 440 Holland Springs Drive have any available units?
440 Holland Springs Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
What amenities does 440 Holland Springs Drive have?
Some of 440 Holland Springs Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 440 Holland Springs Drive currently offering any rent specials?
440 Holland Springs Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 440 Holland Springs Drive pet-friendly?
No, 440 Holland Springs Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cobb County.
Does 440 Holland Springs Drive offer parking?
Yes, 440 Holland Springs Drive offers parking.
Does 440 Holland Springs Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 440 Holland Springs Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 440 Holland Springs Drive have a pool?
No, 440 Holland Springs Drive does not have a pool.
Does 440 Holland Springs Drive have accessible units?
No, 440 Holland Springs Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 440 Holland Springs Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 440 Holland Springs Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 440 Holland Springs Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 440 Holland Springs Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Laurel Hills Preserve
1955 Bells Ferry Rd
Marietta, GA 30066
The Eddy At Riverview Landing
6255 Riverview Rd SE
Smyrna, GA 30126
Amber Grove
2050 Austell Rd SW
Marietta, GA 30008
Arium Vinings Station
4695 N Church Ln
Atlanta, GA 30339
Reserve at the Ballpark
2875 Crescent Pkwy
Atlanta, GA 30339
TownPark Crossing
3725 George Busbee Pkwy NW
Kennesaw, GA 30144
The Columns at Vinings
1900 Tamarron Pkwy SE
Atlanta, GA 30339
Avonlea Square
1836 Roswell St SE
Smyrna, GA 30080

Similar Pages

Cobb County Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GA
Newnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAWoodstock, GAMilton, GAVinings, GAAcworth, GAMableton, GALithia Springs, GAFair Oaks, GA
Douglasville, GAAustell, GAHiram, GAPowder Springs, GACartersville, GANorth Druid Hills, GADruid Hills, GAEast Point, GAHolly Springs, GADallas, GAGresham Park, GAChamblee, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Chattahoochee Technical College