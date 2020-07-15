All apartments in Cobb County
Last updated March 9 2020 at 10:50 PM

390 Silverthorn Drive

390 Silverthorn Drive · No Longer Available
Location

390 Silverthorn Drive, Cobb County, GA 30064

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
WOW! 3 Bedroom 2 Bath stepless ranch in sought after area in Cobb County! This home has a split bedroom floor plan and a nice sitting room in the Master bedroom. The private backyard is perfect for entertaining!

SORRY NO PETS ALLOWED

Minimum Qualifications:
$50 application fee per person. Anyone over 18 must apply
Must make 3.5 times the rent in income ($6125 monthly can be combined)
Must have good and verifiable rental history
Must have at least 2 years verifiable job history
Background check will be preformed
Credit check will be preformed

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,750, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,750, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 390 Silverthorn Drive have any available units?
390 Silverthorn Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
Is 390 Silverthorn Drive currently offering any rent specials?
390 Silverthorn Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 390 Silverthorn Drive pet-friendly?
No, 390 Silverthorn Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cobb County.
Does 390 Silverthorn Drive offer parking?
No, 390 Silverthorn Drive does not offer parking.
Does 390 Silverthorn Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 390 Silverthorn Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 390 Silverthorn Drive have a pool?
No, 390 Silverthorn Drive does not have a pool.
Does 390 Silverthorn Drive have accessible units?
No, 390 Silverthorn Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 390 Silverthorn Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 390 Silverthorn Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 390 Silverthorn Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 390 Silverthorn Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
