390 Silverthorn Drive

WOW! 3 Bedroom 2 Bath stepless ranch in sought after area in Cobb County! This home has a split bedroom floor plan and a nice sitting room in the Master bedroom. The private backyard is perfect for entertaining!



SORRY NO PETS ALLOWED



Minimum Qualifications:

$50 application fee per person. Anyone over 18 must apply

Must make 3.5 times the rent in income ($6125 monthly can be combined)

Must have good and verifiable rental history

Must have at least 2 years verifiable job history

Background check will be preformed

Credit check will be preformed



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,750, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,750, Available Now



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.