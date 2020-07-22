All apartments in Cobb County
3843 NW Sunview Dr
Last updated August 10 2019 at 3:09 PM

3843 NW Sunview Dr

3843 Sunview Dr NW · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

3843 Sunview Dr NW, Cobb County, GA 30101

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Beautifully maintained home. Located near downtown Kennesaw & Acworth. Easy access to I-75, Kennesaw State University, restaurants and shopping. Fresh paint throughout. Granite countertops and updated cabinets in the kitchen. Hardwood flooring on main level and carpet on upstairs. Dining room walls with wainscoting. Gas fireplace and ceiling fan in living room. Ceiling fans in all bedrooms. Laundry conveniently located upstairs. Trey ceiling in master bedroom. Garden tub and walk-in closet in master bathroom. All seasons sunroom. Community amenities include pool, tennis court, basketball court & playground.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3843 NW Sunview Dr have any available units?
3843 NW Sunview Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
What amenities does 3843 NW Sunview Dr have?
Some of 3843 NW Sunview Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3843 NW Sunview Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3843 NW Sunview Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3843 NW Sunview Dr pet-friendly?
No, 3843 NW Sunview Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cobb County.
Does 3843 NW Sunview Dr offer parking?
Yes, 3843 NW Sunview Dr offers parking.
Does 3843 NW Sunview Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3843 NW Sunview Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3843 NW Sunview Dr have a pool?
Yes, 3843 NW Sunview Dr has a pool.
Does 3843 NW Sunview Dr have accessible units?
No, 3843 NW Sunview Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3843 NW Sunview Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3843 NW Sunview Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 3843 NW Sunview Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 3843 NW Sunview Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
