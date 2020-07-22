3843 NW Sunview Dr

Amenities

Beautifully maintained home. Located near downtown Kennesaw & Acworth. Easy access to I-75, Kennesaw State University, restaurants and shopping. Fresh paint throughout. Granite countertops and updated cabinets in the kitchen. Hardwood flooring on main level and carpet on upstairs. Dining room walls with wainscoting. Gas fireplace and ceiling fan in living room. Ceiling fans in all bedrooms. Laundry conveniently located upstairs. Trey ceiling in master bedroom. Garden tub and walk-in closet in master bathroom. All seasons sunroom. Community amenities include pool, tennis court, basketball court & playground.